Hundreds turn out to 10th Roll & Stroll for Pancreas Cancer fundraiser

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -Nearly 700 participants strong, Middleton is a sea of purple Sunday morning, all in support of pancreatic cancer patients and research efforts during the 10th Roll and Stroll for Pancreas Cancer event.

The volunteer-run Pancreas Cancer Task Force, has a goal of raising eight times what they originally hoped when the event first began, to support cancer care and research at UW Health Carbone Cancer Center.

“We started out 10 years ago with a smaller event maybe 100 people raising about $25,000, today our goal is to raise $200k,” said PCTF Chair, Gerianne Holzman.

In a sea of purple, there were care givers, family members who have lost loved ones to pancreas cancer, friends and survivors. Holzman said this is the first year they’ve been able to have a designated survivor table.

“This shows that progress has started to be made...even though its the third leading cause of cancer deaths in Wisconsin and across the country the survival rate has gone up to 12%,” which Holzman said may sound bad, but it’s better than the 7% it used to be.

This year’s event is dedicated to former University of Wisconsin- Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank. Blank died in February after an aggressive cancer diagnosis, organizers noted. She was 67 years old.

“A heartfelt thanks to our Madison/Middleton community and from across the state coming out today. We are just so thrilled with the turnout, we’re here to speak for those who can’t,” noted Holzman. “With such a poor survival rate we don’t have the survivors like other cancers that can be here to speak for themselves and we speak for them and we all say thank you for them.”

nearly 700 walkers, runners & bikers are out in middleton this morning supporting pancreatic cancer patients and research efforts to end the disease @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/6TipWHJxdf — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) August 13, 2023

It’s never too late to donate, if you’d like to do so you can click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.