Madison chief not selected to be head of Chicago Police Dept.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes(NBC15)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMTV) - Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes will not be returning to Chicago to lead the city’s police department.

Barnes had been one of three finalists selected for the Chicago Police Dept. Superintendent job. But on Sunday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made it official, selecting Larry Snelling to take over.

Barnes had made it to the final round of considerations to take on the role, along with Snelling, CPD’s Counterterrorism Chief, and Constitutional Policing and Reform Chief Angel Novalez.

Barnes recently laid out a five-year plan for MPD that will go forward with his stay.

