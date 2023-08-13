U.S. Marine laid to rest in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Marine Tanner Kaltenberg was laid to rest and remembered by a community that loved him in Verona.

The 19-year-old was found dead in a car with two other marines in North Carolina in July. Officials said he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Verona Area High School to pay respects to the young man gone too soon.

Kaltenberg’s aunt Amber Micale-Lutz said her nephew’s high school baseball teammates loved him, his military comrades respected him and everyone he crossed paths with was impacted by him.

”We all knew he was special, but it’s just so wonderful to see that everybody else did too,” Micale-Lutz said. “So we’re all just really grateful for the time that we had him, counting our blessings and just trying to be here for each other.”

Kaltenberg graduated from Verona Area High School in 2021 and then enlisted with the U.S. Marines.

”He touched my life. The last time he came home he gave me such a big hug and I’ll never forget it… never,” Kaltenberg’s neighbor Bonni Briggs-Whalen said. “It was the last time I saw him.”

”He was always positive,” Bonni’s husband Bill Whalen said. “He had no grief with anybody. I’ve never seen him get upset about anything. He was just a truly good kid. Every family should have someone like Tanner.”

”He was very inclusive of everybody,” another neighbor Robyn Steckel said.

Micale-Lutz hopes that Kaltenberg’s legacy of an inviting personality inspires others to open their hearts to anyone they cross paths with.

”Grief is very personal and not to keep it to themselves. We are all hurting in one way or another. It’s okay to talk about him. We want people to talk about him,” she said. “We want his memory and the memories of the two soldiers who passed away with him, we always want them to be present in people’s minds and we want that love to continue.”

His aunt said the investigation into what led up to Kaltenberg’s death is still being determined, but that detectives told the family they believe his death was a tragic accident.

