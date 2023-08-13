Wet weather moves back in tonight

Cool & rain start to the workweek
Rain becomes widespread after midnight tonight.
Rain becomes widespread after midnight tonight.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Mostly cloudy, stray showers today
  • Most rain moves in after midnight
  • Periods of heavy rain on Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hopefully you enjoyed some time outside on Saturday, it was definitely the better day of the weekend. Sunday isn’t looking too bad, you’ll still be able to get some things done outside but you’ll have less sunshine and much cooler temperatures.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will quickly increase through the morning, so soak up any sunshine while you can. The clouds are ahead of our next system building off to the west. Most of that rain will hold off until the late evening hours, but a couple of showers in the afternoon can’t be ruled out. Highs will be cooler thanks to the clouds: in the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon.

Most of us will hear the rain begin around midnight, becoming more widespread by the early morning hours. It’ll be a wet commute Monday morning, with periods of heavy rain. It may not be a bad idea to give yourself a little extra time, especially if you have a longer commute.

Temperatures will start in the low 60s in the morning, only warming to the upper 60s in the afternoon. Off-and-on showers will continue through most of the day, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Most of southern Wisconsin will see rain totals between 0.5-2″ by the end of the day.

Looking Ahead...

Skies will clear quickly on Tuesday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures back in the upper 70s. Temperatures will be climbing steadily through the rest of the week. A shift in the jet stream will likely bring back the intense, summer heat by the following weekend and into the start of next week.

