William Contreras caps 3-run 7th with winning RBI in Brewers’ 3-2 victory over White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double during the seventh...
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — William Contreras capped a three-run seventh with the winning RBI and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Saturday night for their second straight comeback victory.

Yoán Moncada homered for Chicago, which lost a two-run lead in the seventh a night after watching the Brewers erase a three-run deficit.

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed two runs and four hits over the first 6 1/3 innings to help Milwaukee maintain a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL Central. He struck out six and walked just his final batter.

“It’s a good feeling,” said Woodruff, who won for the first time since early April after missing several months because of shoulder inflammation. “It’s been a long time.”

Devin Williams, the last of three Milwaukee relievers, pitched the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances.

Rookie Jesse Scholtens (1-5) scattered four hits over six scoreless innings but ran into trouble in the seventh, where Tyrone Taylor doubled in a pair to tie it and end the right-hander’s night. Contreras later singled off reliever Bryan Shaw to bring home Taylor and give the Brewers the lead for good.

“When you get big hits like me and William got tonight it means a lot because Woody was working hard out there,” Taylor said after Milwaukee’s 24th one-run victory. “(The record in close games) says a lot about the back of our bullpen and especially Devin.”

Scholtens struck out five and walked three in his fifth career start.

“Overall, it was great pitching on both ends,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “We just came up short.”

Chicago took the lead on Elvis Andrus’ third-inning RBI groundout, then extended it when Moncada launched his fourth home run into right-center field.

STILL WAITING

Cleveland third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two on Saturday. Ramírez knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch Aug. 5 after a dustup between the two at second base. It triggered a brawl that yielded one-game suspensions for four others.

Anderson, who, like Ramírez, appealed, has yet to hear if the league will cut his six-game penalty.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Julio Teheran (right hip) threw a bullpen session Saturday afternoon and is scheduled to throw two more before beginning a rehab assignment. … OF Jesse Winker (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Wisconsin on Monday.

White Sox: All-Star OF Luis Robert Jr. (sprained right pinky finger) didn’t start for a second straight night.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (8-8, 4.28 ERA) was set to face fellow right-hander Dylan Cease (5-5, 4.42) on Sunday in the series finale.

