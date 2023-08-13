Wisconsin Beef Council: summertime recipes for the grill!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve been gardening this summer, fresh produce works great for these recipes! If you don’t have a garden, make sure to stop by the Dane County Farmer’s Market for fresh fruits and veggies.

Wisconsin Beef Council’s Angie Horkan showed us some great recipes for grilling.

Garden Grill Tri-Tip

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (about 1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 small eggplant, cut crosswise into 1/2 inch thick slices

2 small red and/or yellow bell peppers, cut lengthwise into quarters

2 medium yellow squash and/or zucchini, cut lengthwise in half

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup lightly packed chopped fresh basil

Salt and ground black pepper

Marinade:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

COOKING:

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef roast and 1/3 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn roast to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours, turning occasionally. Cover and reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator. Remove 1/4 cup of reserved marinade for ratatouille; set aside. Toss vegetables (except tomatoes) with remaining marinade. Remove roast from marinade; discard marinade. Place roast in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill; arrange vegetables (except tomatoes) around roast. Grill roast, covered, 25 to 35 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill eggplant and bell peppers 7 to 11 minutes; zucchini and yellow squash 8 to 12 minutes (on gas grill, eggplant 6 to 8 minutes; bell peppers, zucchini and yellow squash 7 to 11 minutes) or until tender, turning occasionally. Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 10 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.) Meanwhile, cut grilled vegetables into 1-inch pieces. Combine vegetables, tomatoes, basil and reserved 1/4 cup marinade in large bowl; toss to coat. Carve roast diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Season roast and ratatouille with salt and black pepper, as desired. Serve roast with ratatouille.

Farmer’s Market Vegetable, Beef & Brown Rice Salad

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups asparagus pieces (2-inch pieces)

1 medium yellow squash, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

3 cups hot cooked brown rice

1 cup diced, seeded tomatoes

1 cup canned garbanzo beans, rinsed, drained

1/4 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

Marinade:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and 1/4 cup marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight. Reserve remaining marinade in refrigerator for dressing. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 12 to 13 minutes for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. Remove; keep warm.

Cook’s Tip: To grill, place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, uncovered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Heat oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add asparagus and squash; cook and stir 7 to 8 minutes or until tender. Toss with rice, tomatoes, beans, basil, salt and reserved marinade in large bowl. Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over rice salad.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.