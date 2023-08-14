Death of two women found in Richland Co. were apparent murder-suicide, Madison police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The deaths of two women found in a vehicle in Richland Co. is being described as an apparent murder-suicide, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

Their bodies were discovered Sunday after they were reported missing a cell phone ping led searchers to the Lone Rock area, MPD explained. A family member had contacted police after they did not come back after leaving for a hike at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Both women, who are 60 and 25 years old, had suffered gunshot wounds, the police dept. reported indicated. Investigators reported that “nothing else suspicious was located at the scene.”

The police department noted that Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into their deaths and an MPD spokesperson directed all inquiries that agency. As of 11 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office has not released a statement or posting on the response.

MPD’s statement did not indicate why it was included MPD’s reports list. It did include an Madison address that corresponded with a residential street in the city, but did not say how or if it related to the case.

