Fennimore man accused of operating without a driver license for 16th time

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH LANCASTER Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – After being convicted of driving after his driver license was revoked 15 times, a Fennimore man is accused of doing it again.

The suspect was pulled over Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., along Co. Hwy. K, when a deputy saw him pass by in a 2000 Ford Explorer, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement.

The deputy recognized the driver and stopped him. When the deputy ran the driver license check through the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the records came back showing the 15 other times he had been convicted of driving on a revoked license.

The suspect is 44 years old, according to the Sheriff’s Office statement. Wisconsin court records indicate the convictions happened since May 2020, which means he has averaged approximately two-and-a-half convictions since that time.

