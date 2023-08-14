FIRST ALERT DAY: Watch for flooded areas today

Heavy rain begins in the morning

Ponding possible on roads/low-lying areas

Flood Watch in place through 11 PM

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday is a First Alert Day as we’ve been tracking heavy rainfall that will move into southern Wisconsin and could pose a flooding threat to some places. The main concern is for where the heaviest rain is expected, mainly Dane County and eastward. A Flood Watch is in effect for Dane, Columbia, Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, and Rock counties until 11 PM tonight. This is where the rain total could exceed 2 inches, possibly nearing 4 inches in some isolated locations by the end of today.

This is your reminder that you should never drive or walk through flooded areas.

What’s Coming Up...

Rain will push in this morning, with some pockets of heavier rainfall. You may want to give yourself a little extra time on the roads this morning, as the heavier rain may slow traffic down in some spots. The heaviest rain will continue to push eastward through the morning, and our western counties will be done with most of the activity for the day. Central and eastern Wisconsin will continue with scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening hours.

Totals are still expected to be between 0.5-2 inches for most locations, however, those within the Flood Watch could see higher totals.

Highs will be cool today, only in the 60s with breezy easterly winds.

High pressure will build in quickly on Tuesday, clearing out our skies for sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

Looking Ahead...

We’re back in the 80s on Wednesday with more sunshine. There’s a chance for a few showers Wednesday night to Thursday, but it looks like the bulk of that system will stay to our north. Temperatures will continue to warm through the end of the week. Next weekend is looking hot with highs back near 90°.

