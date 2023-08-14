Former Memorial guard Blue gives back to local hoopers

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Madison Memorial guard Braylen Blue will play basketball at St. Francis University in Pennsylvania. He is the first Big 8 player to go D1 since 2017, and the 15th player to go D1 from Memorial over the last 25 years.

He spent the summer on campus in Loretto, PA, but is back for a quick trip home before the school year. During his time home, he hosted a free basketball camp.

His camp was Sunday at Central Heights Middle School, ran by his trainer, Trent Brunker. Around 100 fourth graders through freshmen ran drills and trained with Blue, Brunker, and other volunteers.

I’m excited announce Local Hoops as an official sponsor of my camp coming up August 13th. Thank you LH for helping me make this impact on the around 150 kids that will be attending. Follow Local Hoops immediately and get some 🔥 gear using the discount code BraylenBlue20 pic.twitter.com/7MYFH7YCS4 — Braylen Blue (@BraylenBlue) August 4, 2023

Blue knows private training can be expensive, which is why he said giving back is important.

“I know training can be a lot for some people, the prices. Just being able to come for an hour and a half to train for free is good for everybody that can make it,” Blue said. “They seem really excited so far, the people who have been here. And it’s just cool to have people who don’t know each other come together to learn about basketball and play against each other.”

“I think it’s important because you want to impact lives,” Braylen’s father, Seneca said. “And you can see, maybe he doesn’t realize, but he is a role model and there are a lot of young kids that maybe have similar aspirations to where’s he’s made it and he has a chance to give back and share the lessons he’s learned and the struggles he’s had and the triumphs and those types of things with this next generation. So, that’s really important to him and our family.”

Though Sunday was only a one-day session, Braylen hopes to expand for future years.

