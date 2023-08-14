Fort McCoy neighbors still waiting for answers after massive fire in April

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A U.S. Army policy maker discusses the investigation into what caused a wildfire to burn through western Wisconsin as neighbors in the Monroe County community wait for answers.

April’s fire on Fort McCoy property burned through 3,000 acres of western Wisconsin woodland in Jackson and Monroe County, including right up to Douglas Lambert’s yard in Warrens.

Trees next to Lambert’s property line are still charred almost four months later.

”The smoke was so thick you couldn’t see to the end of the drive,” he said. ”Our fear is that it’s probably going to get more barren as the years go on over the next couple of years.”

Lambert and other neighbors said they want to know why Fort McCoy participated in prescribed burns when the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources put a burn ban out at the time.

”Someone messed up and they should own up to it,” Lambert said. ”There were warnings all over this whole area. Do not burn! Nobody is above and beyond that. I mean when they say don’t burn, that means don’t burn no matter who you are.”

U.S. Army officials have not gone on camera with NBC15 News to explain why there was a prescribed burn the day of the fire.

Environment, Safety and Occupational Health Deputy Assistant Secretary Amy Borman is a policy maker at the Pentagon with the U.S. Army and she said prescribed burns are an important tool used for land management and to prevent wildfires.

”We use things like prescribed burns to get in front of and be able to minimize risk during our training environment and so that’s what Fort McCoy was working under and that is a very localized decision,” she said. “That is a decision that is made at the garrison commander level. We’ll see. I’m sure this is all part of the investigation that is ongoing.”

Borman said she cannot discuss what caused the fire until Army investigators from outside of Fort McCoy’s team share what happened. She said the investigation takes time but results should come shortly.

”That might mean that we need to look at our policies and procedures and we will take a look at that once we understand what is coming out of the investigation,” she said.

Lambert hopes someone make a change whether at the Pentagon, locally at Fort McCoy or both.

”We need to take steps to keep things from getting out of hand like that ever again,” he said.

Other neighbors on Arcadia Avenue in Warrens also expressed frustration with Fort McCoy and the U.S. Army for not being more transparent about the investigation.

