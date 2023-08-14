Juneau Co. high schooler spent 750 hours restoring a tractor for competition

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent high school graduate just restored an entire tractor on his own for a competition.

Ethan Lulich has been restoring tractors with his dad for years, but he decided last year he wanted to do his own and enter a Chevron high school tractor restoration competition.

“I’ve always watched this contest and seen the winners at national convention, so I think it’s really cool that they showcase them there at the convention all week so that’s kind of what inspired me through middle school and high school to pursue this project,” Lulich said.

Lulich said his dad bought the tractor the year he was born in South Carolina. They’ve had it for years, but Lulich wanted to do something special with it.

The tractor is a 770 Orchard, and Lulich said there are only 8 to 10 of the model he restored.

Lulich estimates he has spent 750 hours on the project since November, and it was a relief to have it done last week.

He said he will find out soon whether he makes it to the next level. The top 10 tractors advance to a national competition in Indianapolis to present before a panel of judges.

