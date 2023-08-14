Juneau Co. high schooler spent 750 hours restoring a tractor for competition

Ethan Lulich spent 750 hours restoring this tractor for a competition
Ethan Lulich spent 750 hours restoring this tractor for a competition(Lori Lulich)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent high school graduate just restored an entire tractor on his own for a competition.

Ethan Lulich has been restoring tractors with his dad for years, but he decided last year he wanted to do his own and enter a Chevron high school tractor restoration competition.

“I’ve always watched this contest and seen the winners at national convention, so I think it’s really cool that they showcase them there at the convention all week so that’s kind of what inspired me through middle school and high school to pursue this project,” Lulich said.

Lulich said his dad bought the tractor the year he was born in South Carolina. They’ve had it for years, but Lulich wanted to do something special with it.

The tractor is a 770 Orchard, and Lulich said there are only 8 to 10 of the model he restored.

Lulich estimates he has spent 750 hours on the project since November, and it was a relief to have it done last week.

He said he will find out soon whether he makes it to the next level. The top 10 tractors advance to a national competition in Indianapolis to present before a panel of judges.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Good Samaritan digs up long-lost Platteville class ring, tracks down late owner’s family
Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

Latest News

The driver who accused of killing an 83-year-old man in deadly crash on Madison’s west side...
MPD: Driver arrested in deadly Madison hit-and-run
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Alex Yeung is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MPD: Driver arrested in deadly Madison hit-and-run
53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
Suspect accused of armed robbery at Oregon apartment