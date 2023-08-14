Madison Black Restaurant Week featuring 35+ local food businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For an eighth year, Madison Black Restaurant Week is underway now through Sunday, Aug. 20.

The event organized by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, includes more than 35 Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, dessert makers and more.

Madison Black Restaurant Week aims to amplify the contributions of Black entrepreneurs, chefs, and restaurateurs to the Madison area culinary scene.

Black-owned restaurants across Madison will are offering special menu items and discounts, to best showcase their culinary talents.

The Chamber in a release said the week encompasses everything “from soulful comfort food to exquisite African-inspired delicacies, there will be something exciting for everyone to try.”

To cook up a slice of competition, diners can vote for their favorite new spots and old favorites during the week.

For those looking for a taste of nearly everything offered during the week can stop by FEED Kitchens Sunday, Aug. 20 from 2-5p.m. at the Food Taste Jamboree. The event will bring together more than a dozen food businesses offering small dishes for $5.

Madison Black Chamber president Camille Carter and Clifford Simmons of Cliff’s Willy Street Eats join The Morning Show Monday to highlight what week has in store!

See here for the 2023 participants.

