Madison boater arrested Saturday after crashing, failing sobriety test

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A boater is accused of being intoxicated when he crashed into another boat on Lake Mendota over the weekend.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, its Marine and Train Enforcement responded around 4 p.m. when they were told of a crash in an area known as three-foot-bay on Lake Mendota. When deputies arrived, they found and stopped the 24-foot Sundance near Mendota County Park and brought the driver ashore.

The 23-year-old failed the sobriety test, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was cited for intoxicated boating and fined $452.50.

The release did not indicate if there were any injuries or how badly the boats were damaged.

