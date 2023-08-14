MPD: Driver arrested in deadly Madison hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver who accused of killing an 83-year-old man in deadly crash on Madison’s near west side last week was allegedly speeding with an open bottle of alcohol in his vehicle, the police department reported Monday afternoon.

According to Monday’s update, investigators arrested Alex Yeung in connection with the wreck. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of homicide by use of a vehicle.

In MPD’s statement announcing his arrest, the department alleged Yeung, 25, was trying to turn left from W. Washington Ave. onto S. Park Street around 9 p.m. when his vehicle collided with the other man’s car.

Alex Yeung is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. (Dane County Jail)

The name of the man who died in the crash has not been released. The police department added its investigation is still ongoing.

The crash was one of two deadly wrecks that happened within hours of each other on W. Washington Ave. Another person died in a separate wreck in the street’s 400 block.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.