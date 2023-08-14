Murphy steps down as Verona’s girls basketball coach

Verona head girls basketball coach Angie Murphy speaks with NBC15 in 2021.
Verona head girls basketball coach Angie Murphy speaks with NBC15 in 2021.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Long-time Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy announced her retirement on Monday.

In a Tweet, she said, “I absolutely love the game, and all the unforgettable experiences it has afforded me, but in my heart, I know the time has come for me to retire.”

She coached the Wildcats for 19 years, where she won more than 300 games. She also lead the Wildcats to a state title in 2016.

Murphy, who’s maiden name is Halbleib, was a star at Middleton, before playing at Kansas.

The former Middleton star played college basketball at Kansas, lettering all four years.

