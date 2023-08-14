Murphy steps down as Verona’s girls basketball coach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Long-time Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy announced her retirement on Monday.

In a Tweet, she said, “I absolutely love the game, and all the unforgettable experiences it has afforded me, but in my heart, I know the time has come for me to retire.”

She coached the Wildcats for 19 years, where she won more than 300 games. She also lead the Wildcats to a state title in 2016.

Murphy, who’s maiden name is Halbleib, was a star at Middleton, before playing at Kansas.

