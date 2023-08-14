Rock Co. Jumpstart recognizes Black Business Month

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -In honor of Black Business Month, nonprofit Rock County Jumpstart awarded businesses for their hard work and dedication to the community.

The awardees say they are honored and humbled. They share what it’s like to be black business owners in Rock County.

“This award was given to me for being the oldest Black business in Beloit,” Mr. B’s Coffee and Ice Cream Owner Bobbie Wilson.

Legacy Award winner Bobbie Wilson and owner of Mr. B’s Coffee and Ice Cream will celebrate his 17th year in business.

“I consider myself being a Black business owner, but not necessarily a black business,” Wilson said. “I think a Black business is here to serve the Black community. We’re here to serve the whole community.”

Wilson’s homemade cracklins and pork rinds left an impression on customers from all over the world.

“That little map up there represents all the people all over the world that ate here,” he said.

Everywhere you look -- you can see how customers show appreciation. They leave dollars around the restaurant.

Over at a pop-up event Lester Grace hails all the way from Texas.

“Being up here in Wisconsin, I couldn’t find a good BBQ sandwich, so I decided to start making BBQ myself,” Backyard Barbeque Owner Lester Grace.

He’s the owner of Backyard Barbeque--taking home business of the year.

“It was very humbling cause I still have a lot a long way to go as a business owner,” Grace said.

Right now, Grace takes his shop around the area for pop-up sales. He plans to open his own kitchen but says he doesn’t take his journey for granted.

“Pride, pride. You know, black business month and being a Black business owner is putting out a good product,” Grace said. “It makes you feel proud, you know, and I’m proud of what I do.”

Both businesses say they are dedicated to serve the Rock County community.

Other winners include Lotus Award for Elite Rental Properties, Barry Badertscher for Mentor of the Year and Mikal Cooks for Peer Mentor of The Year.

