Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body found in a Rock Co. home over the weekend is that of Christopher Miller, who has been missing for nearly nine months, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Monday.

Captain Mark Thompson said the Sheriff’s Office was aware that the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office notified Miller’s family that the body found Sunday in an abandoned home on S. Creek Road is Miller.

NBC15 has reached out to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and will update this story with its response.

Miller was last seen near Janesville back on Nov. 19, 2022.

MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around 2:20 a.m. on I-39/90 near Avalon Road. (Madison Police Department)

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was running away from State Patrol troopers who were trying to pull him over for speeding. Miller’s family has been searching for him since.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, they found the body Sunday afternoon following a tip that led them to an abandoned home in the Town of Turtle.

Authorities did not confirm which house it was, but Sheriff’s Office cruisers were seen parked at a home in the 8300 block of S. Creek Rd., which runs along Turtle Creek.

Rock Co. Sheriff's Office cruisers are parked outside a home where crime scene tape has been placed, on August 14, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.