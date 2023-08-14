Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating at home outside Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office has placed crime scene tape around a home just northeast of Beloit.

So far, the Sheriff’s Office has refused to say why the crime scene tape is surrounding the home, which is in the 8300 block of S. Creek Rd., along Turtle Creek

Multiple people have contacted NBC15 News since Sunday, asking why authorities are there, but the Sheriff’s Office remains mum. It also has not posted any alerts on its website or social media page asking people to avoid the area.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, two Sheriff’s Office cruisers remain parked outside the home. A journalist on scene was asked to move away and after complying, was later asked to move again from the location where the above picture was taken.

Rock Co. Sheriff's Office cruisers are parked outside a home where crime scene tape has been placed, on August 14, 2023. (WMTV-TV)

