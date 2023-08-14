Suspect accused of armed robbery at Oregon apartment

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an Oregon resident and threatened to kill him during a robbery over the weekend, police reported.

A man told Oregon Police Department officers that the suspect, who the resident said he knows, demanded his property. OPD stated officers responded to the armed robbery around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on the 900 block of Janesville Street, in the Village of Oregon.

OPD officers found the suspect on the same block of the alleged robbery and arrested him. Police reported finding stolen items and a firearm on him.

The 18-year-old is accused of armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. He could also face charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

