Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were found in a vehicle along a Lone Rock highway.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported the women were found after they were reported missing by a family member. The pair had been hiking at Devil’s Lake State Park, the report continued, and did not return home.

The names of the two women have not been released, pending notification of the family, the Sheriff’s Office noted. In a separate post, the Madison Police Department indicated they were 60 and 25 years old but did not provide any other information about them.

A Richland Co. deputy found the women’s around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Smith and Cruson Slough Day Use Area, along US Hwy. 14, after a cell phone ping led the Sheriff’s Office to their location. According to the Sheriff’s Office, both women had suffered gunshot wounds and investigators determined the older women’s injury appeared to be self-inflicted.

Both the Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Dept. reported that nothing else suspicious was found at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office added it does not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is still ongoing.

