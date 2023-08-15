Beautiful Middle Of The Week

Little Rain Ahead

Weekend Warm-Up

First Alert Days Next Week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beautiful weather has returned after a stormy start to the week. Look for nicer conditions more times than not as we round out the work week. There is one weathermaker to keep an eye on and that is Wednesday night and Thursday. This will bring a line of storms into Thursday morning with a spotty shower later Thursday. Otherwise, expect seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine! Heading into the weekend, we will be focusing on a big pattern change and one that brings a quick return to summer. Highs will be around the 90-degree mark starting Sunday and last into at least early next week. We have issued a First Alert day for potential heat Sunday and Monday as of this point in time. As we get a better grasp on the potential heat, these days may need adjusted or extended. Stay tuned.

What’s Coming Up...

Clear and pleasant tonight with lows into the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs into the lower 80s. Clouds return Wednesday night with scattered showers and storms. Lows into the middle 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday with a spotty shower or storm. Cooler with highs into the middle 70s. Clearing out Thursday night with plenty of sunshine to end the work week on Friday. Highs remain into the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Heat starts to build back starting Saturday with highs into the upper 80s. Temperatures around 90 are likely starting Sunday and lasting into early next week. Heat index values could be in the upper 90s. It appears to be mostly dry during this period, but a stray shower could develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.