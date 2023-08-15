Christopher Miller’s family has more questions after his body is discovered

TOWN OF TURTLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of Christopher Miller does not feel a sense of closure after he was found dead inside an abandoned house in rural Rock County.

Christopher Miller’s family is feeling numb after his body is found nearly nine months after he went missing.

The 28-year-old’s body was discovered by the Rock County Sherriff’s Office on Sunday and the family was notified Monday morning.

“He was my best friend. We talked about everything. He was a good person,” Miller’s mother Tammy James said. “It’s just a shock. Closure? I don’t know because there are still so many questions.”

As a mother, she said she can’t help but consider what happened during his final moments.

“Did he eat? I just want to know how long he’s been there? Has he been there all this time? Just how long?” she asked. “He didn’t just walk that far, go to that house and sit there for almost nine months and just die. It’s too far of a distance with no coat and just a jogging suit in that weather, those fields, I just don’t see it.”

Miller’s fiancée Mallory Duerst said she’ll have to explain to their children that they won’t ever see their father alive again.

“I tell Carter ever night when I rock him to sleep that his dad loves him very much, he always will,” Duerst said. “He’ll look at pictures in hour house and stills say da da and daddy. We’ll watch videos together.”

Duerst gave birth to their second child after Miller went missing. She named their daughter after Chris.

“I’m just thankful that I took a lot of pictures and videos of him and Carter to just have as memories,” Duerst said. “Our daughter Crisshawn won’t have that because he wasn’t here when she was born.”

As of Tuesday evening, Rock County investigators were still parked outside of the abandoned home on South Creek Road in the Town of Turtle, but could not add any new information that wasn’t already sharedr Monday.

James said the Rock County Medical Examiner called her and told her it would take months to learn how Miller died and how long he’d been inside the house.

