Comfortable weather for now...

Summer heat returns early next week
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
  • Clearing clouds, 70s today
  • 80s return on Wednesday
  • First Alert Days: Sunday & Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here for today, and much of the week. The rest of the week is looking very nice with ample opportunity to get outside. Enjoy it as summer-like conditions return as we move into the weekend and beyond.

What’s Coming Up...

Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny today with highs into the middle 70s. Light northerly winds 5-10 mph. Mostly clear tonight with lows into the upper 50s. More sunshine tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. Increasing clouds Wednesday night ahead of some storm chances Thursday. The week will end dry with sunshine and highs around 80.

Looking Ahead...

A pattern shift arrives for the weekend with temperatures soaring into the 80s on Saturday and 90s by Sunday and Monday. We have posted a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday of next week as heat indices are expected to exceed 100 degrees on both of those days. Those warm temperatures will stick around next week with little in the way of the storm potential right now. We will have to keep an eye on temperature and humidity levels to see just how hot it will feel.

