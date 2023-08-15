Fall programming registration begins following MSCR West facility opening

MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department offering a wide range of recreation programs for all ages.
Community members playing pickleball at the Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Open...
Community members playing pickleball at the Madison School & Community Recreation (MSCR) Open House Wednesday, Aug. 9.(MSCR)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The city’s Far West Side is home to Madison School and Community Recreation largest facility yet.

The new 30,000-square-foot build, located at 7333 West Towne Way, features dance studios, a new pottery studio, a gym space, and multiple courts for pickleball, volleyball and basketball.

The space opened late June and transitioned several programs to the building from the Hoyt and Odana locations to the likes of more than 50 fitness and youth arts classes.

More than 175 classes became available to MMSD residents at MSCR West for fall registration which began Aug. 14 at 12p.m. Registration begins Monday, Aug. 28 for non-residents at 12p.m. To see offerings see here.

Janet Dyer, MSCR Executive Director, joins The Morning Show Tuesday to highlight the new space and its upcoming community availabilities.

