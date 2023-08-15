Fall reported at Devil’s Lake State Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a fall Tuesday afternoon at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Sauk County Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. A warden told the Sheriff’s Office crews were responding near the north shore entrance of the West Bluff.

Baraboo Fire Department and EMS were on scene.

There was no information on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story and more details will be added to this article as they are available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.