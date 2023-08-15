Fall reported at Devil’s Lake State Park

Devil's Lake State Park
Devil's Lake State Park
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are responding to a fall Tuesday afternoon at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Sauk County Dispatch confirmed the call came in just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. A warden told the Sheriff’s Office crews were responding near the north shore entrance of the West Bluff.

Baraboo Fire Department and EMS were on scene.

There was no information on if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing news story and more details will be added to this article as they are available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Latino Youth Academy
Police hold summer camp for Dane Co. youth
More than two dozen Dane County youth got to take a field trip to learn more about law...
Area police hold summer camp for Dane Co. youth
President Joe Biden speaks at Ingeteam Inc. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP...
PHOTOS: President Biden lands in Milwaukee, talks about the economy
President Joe Biden made a stop Tuesday in Wisconsin to tout his administration’s economic...
President Biden lands in Milwaukee, talks about the economy