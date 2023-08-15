FIRST ALERT DAYS: Sunday, Monday

Intense heat & humidity return
Heat indices near or over 100° Sunday & Monday.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 First Alert Weather team has declared First Alert Days for Sunday (August 20) and Monday (August 21).

After a relatively comfortable August so far, the summer heat and humidity will be building back in next week. Another dome of heat will shift out of the southwestern states, and spread through the Central Plains and Midwest. This will allow temperatures to warm to the 90s locally, with dew points in the 70s.

Heat will build in from the southwest next week.
Both Sunday and Monday will see high in the low to mid-90s, with heat indices near or over 100° during the afternoon. Now is the time to make sure your A/C is in working order, or that you have access to an air-conditioned building. Be sure to keep kids, elderly, and pets in mind during the heat and make sure everyone is staying hydrated.

This heat looks like it could last through much of next week, so more First Alert Days may be issued in the coming days.

