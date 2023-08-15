Fitchburg resident faces reckless homicide charge after overdose death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg resident faces a reckless homicide charge after a February overdose death in Dane County, officials stated Tuesday.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reports the 32-year-old suspect is accused of selling drugs that caused the death of a 33-year-old Stoughton man.

Authorities responded in February to a home in the Town of Dunkirk where a man and woman were both found unresponsive. Officials administered Narcan to the pair, which revived the woman. The man, who was not identified, did not survive.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Police note the 32-year-old is accused of of first-degree reckless homicide, felon in possession of a firearm and other drug-related charges.

The report did not indicate where the home was in the Town of Dunkirk or what day the man died.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.