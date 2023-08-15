Fundraising continues for high school stadium renovations in Middleton, nearly $1.7 million short

By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Cross Plains Area School District has completed the first floor of their new stadium complex just in time for the start of football season.

“There are 16 different student groups that will access that facility and use it with some frequency,” Superintendent Dr. Dana Monogue explained. “The facility is now open to the public too, and so people are spending some time kind of walking through. We’re actually able to, you know, feel it and sense it and see how amazing it’s going to be.”

The second floor remains unfinished, but they have seen an increase in fundraising over the past few weeks.

The district is also hosting another fundraising event Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m., where they will honor seven women who have impacted their community, host a stadium tour, and showcase student performances. Watch the interview attached to learn more.

