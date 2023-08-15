Middleton man accused of 5th OWI offense, police report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old Middleton man is accused of his fifth operating while intoxicated offense after he was pulled over early Tuesday morning, police reported.

A Middleton Police Department officer pulled over a red sedan around midnight after spotting it driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes on the 6700 block of University Avenue.

The officer reported smelling intoxicants and tried to perform a sobriety test on the driver, but he allegedly refused. Police arrested the driver and he was taken to a hospital to receive a blood test for a search warrant.

He is accused of his fifth OWI offense and was taken to the Dane County Jail, according to Middleton Police Department. He was also cited for allegedly making an improper right turn, operating after revocation and operating left of center.

