Name released of man killed in crash on Madison’s near east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the man who died in the second of two deadly wrecks that happened within hours of each other on Madison’s near west side.

The medical examiner identified him as Cortez Brooks and confirmed its preliminary investigation showed the Fitchburg man died as the result of injuries he sustained in the wreck.

The Madison Police Department previously reported the Aug. 10 crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Washington Ave. Its statement indicated that only one vehicle was involved in the wreck. Cortez, 32, was one of the individuals in the car at the time; however, the police department did not say how many people were with him or if they were hurt.

The Madison Police Dept. respond to a deadly crash on W. Washington Ave., on Aug. 10, 2023. (Jason Rice NBC15 News)

The crash caused significant damage to the vehicle. Images from the scene showed the vehicle had been split in two. Traffic on the road was closed for seven hours after the wreck.

It one of two deadly crashes on W. Washington Ave. overnight. Another person died in a separate wreck in the street’s South Park Street intersection, less than one mile away from the 400 block.

