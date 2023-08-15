Packers rookie Valentine making the most of opportunities

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) celebrates after intercepting a pass...
Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (37) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine got more snaps with the first team defense in practice on Monday, as Jaire Alexander is still limited with a groin injury.

Valentine following up his interception against Cincinnati on Friday with a pick-six off Jordan Love to end practice Monday.

LaFleur calls upcoming week ‘most exhausting week of training camp’

The seventh rounder out of Kentucky is making a name for himself as a playmaker and taking advantage of his chance to run with the ones.

“Picks get you paid here,” Valentine said. “PBUs [pass break ups] in college can take you far, but you know, picks that’s the standard. That’s my standard. You’ve still got to be humble about it, but my confidence being out there with those guys and making plays against the guys that are all going on year two or year three and stuff like that. Seeing how you fare against them helps a young guy like me.”

The Packers continue practice on Tuesday, followed by joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday with the Patriots. The week is capped off with a preseason game at Lambeau Field.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

