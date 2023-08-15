Packers rookie Valentine making the most of opportunities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Packers rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine got more snaps with the first team defense in practice on Monday, as Jaire Alexander is still limited with a groin injury.

Valentine following up his interception against Cincinnati on Friday with a pick-six off Jordan Love to end practice Monday.

The seventh rounder out of Kentucky is making a name for himself as a playmaker and taking advantage of his chance to run with the ones.

“Picks get you paid here,” Valentine said. “PBUs [pass break ups] in college can take you far, but you know, picks that’s the standard. That’s my standard. You’ve still got to be humble about it, but my confidence being out there with those guys and making plays against the guys that are all going on year two or year three and stuff like that. Seeing how you fare against them helps a young guy like me.”

The Packers continue practice on Tuesday, followed by joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday with the Patriots. The week is capped off with a preseason game at Lambeau Field.

