PHOTOS: President Biden lands in Milwaukee, talks about the economy

President Joe Biden departs Air Force One after arriving in the Milwaukee on Tuesday morning.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden made a stop Tuesday in Wisconsin to tout his administration’s economic policies.

After Air Force One touched down in Milwaukee, President Biden was greeted by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. The president took time to greet military families on the tarmac at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base before heading for a tour of clean energy manufacturer Ingeteam.

President Biden and other Wisconsin officials shook hands with workers at Ingeteam when they arrived. He focused on manufacturing jobs in his speech at the facility and noted how the company plans to hire 100 workers using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to start producing electric vehicle charging stations domestically, according to the White House.

His visit comes a day before the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Caption

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Police lights generic
Middleton man accused of 5th OWI offense, police report
President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Milwaukee International Airport Air National...
President Biden visits Milwaukee
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
President Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden arrives in Wisconsin