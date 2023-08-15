PHOTOS: President Biden lands in Milwaukee, talks about the economy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden made a stop Tuesday in Wisconsin to tout his administration’s economic policies.

After Air Force One touched down in Milwaukee, President Biden was greeted by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. The president took time to greet military families on the tarmac at Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base before heading for a tour of clean energy manufacturer Ingeteam.

President Biden and other Wisconsin officials shook hands with workers at Ingeteam when they arrived. He focused on manufacturing jobs in his speech at the facility and noted how the company plans to hire 100 workers using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money to start producing electric vehicle charging stations domestically, according to the White House.

His visit comes a day before the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

