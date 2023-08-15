Pickleball tournament happening this weekend in Fitchburg

It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the country- Pickleball!
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the country- pickleball!

A three-day tournament will take place this weekend in Fitchburg to raise money for a good cause.

Capital Area Pickleball Association President Rico Goedjen and Vice President Shelley Reynolds talked about the tournament and how it is giving back to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

The tournament will have multiple skill levels that all participants can play at. The tournament will take place at McGaw Park in Fitchburg.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
Good Samaritan digs up long-lost Platteville class ring, tracks down late owner’s family
Officials in Portage searched for two missing people Thursday on the Wisconsin River.
Columbia Co. officials identify men who drowned in Wisconsin River

Latest News

Fitchburg Pickleball tournament happening this weekend
Fitchburg Pickleball tournament happening this weekend
53-YEAR-OLD ROCKFORD WOMAN ARRESTED
Suspect accused of armed robbery at Oregon apartment
A man told Oregon Police Department officers that the suspect, who the resident said he knows,...
Suspect accused of armed robbery at Oregon apartment
Ethan Lulich spent 750 hours restoring this tractor for a competition
Juneau Co. high schooler spent 750 hours restoring a tractor for competition