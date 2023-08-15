Pickleball tournament happening this weekend in Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the country- pickleball!

A three-day tournament will take place this weekend in Fitchburg to raise money for a good cause.

Capital Area Pickleball Association President Rico Goedjen and Vice President Shelley Reynolds talked about the tournament and how it is giving back to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County.

The tournament will have multiple skill levels that all participants can play at. The tournament will take place at McGaw Park in Fitchburg.

