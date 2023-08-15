Police hold summer camp for Dane Co. youth

More than two dozen Dane County youth got to take a field trip to learn more about law enforcement and first responders.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The children are participating in Latino Youth Academy. It is hosted by Latino officers from Madison, Fitchburg, Verona and the University of Wisconsin Police Departments- calling themselves “Amigos en Azul.”

Campers are introduced to how law enforcement works day-to-day and get to meet with specialized units, such as the Mounted Patrol and K9 team.

Participants also get to see how fire departments operate.

“We do a lot of outreach within our Latino community, so this is our highlight week of the year that we all get together to provide this opportunity for the kids,” MPD Detective Gracia Rodriguez said.

Latino Youth Academy ends with a graduation celebration for campers, families and staff who assist throughout the week.

