President Biden visits Milwaukee Tuesday

President Joe Biden is heading to the Badger State Tuesday, one week before Republicans take the stage in the first primary presidential debate.
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is heading to the Badger State Tuesday, one week before Republicans take the stage in the first primary presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

President Biden will land in Wisconsin at the Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base, according to the White House. He will then head to Ingeteam, Inc., a manufacturer in Milwaukee.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden will “deliver remarks on how Bidenomics is Investing in America to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down.” The visit comes after Vice President Kamala Harris recently traveled to southeast Wisconsin to tout investment in broadband Internet and then went to Milwaukee for a fundraiser.

The trip will be Biden’s sixth as president to Wisconsin, one of a handful of swing states. He was last in the state in February when he toured a Madison-area union training center.

Biden’s trip comes ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. The state’s largest city will also host the Republican National Convention next summer.

Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes in 2020 over former President Donald Trump. Trump has not committed to attending this month’s debate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

The pursuit of perfection is a funny game. In sports, perfection means fairy tale-like endings.
Columbus looks to repeat perfect 2022
The First Alert Day will be expiring as we move into Monday night as heavy showers and storms...
Rainy Conditions Push Out Tonight
Generative artificial intelligence is changing how many Wisconsin teachers are approaching...
Generative A.I. forces Wisconsin teachers to adjust lesson plans
The body found in a Rock Co. home over the weekend is that of Christopher Miller, who has been...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home