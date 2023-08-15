President Biden visits Milwaukee Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden is heading to the Badger State Tuesday, one week before Republicans take the stage in the first primary presidential debate of the 2024 cycle.

President Biden will land in Wisconsin at the Milwaukee International Airport Air National Guard Base, according to the White House. He will then head to Ingeteam, Inc., a manufacturer in Milwaukee.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden will “deliver remarks on how Bidenomics is Investing in America to grow the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down.” The visit comes after Vice President Kamala Harris recently traveled to southeast Wisconsin to tout investment in broadband Internet and then went to Milwaukee for a fundraiser.

The trip will be Biden’s sixth as president to Wisconsin, one of a handful of swing states. He was last in the state in February when he toured a Madison-area union training center.

Biden’s trip comes ahead of the Aug. 23 Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee. The state’s largest city will also host the Republican National Convention next summer.

Biden won Wisconsin by just under 21,000 votes in 2020 over former President Donald Trump. Trump has not committed to attending this month’s debate.

