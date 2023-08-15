Rainy Conditions Push Out Tonight

Sunshine For Tuesday & Wednesday

Storm Chances Thursday

Warmer Heading Into Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The First Alert Day will be expiring as we move into Monday night as heavy showers and storms start to push out of the area. Rainfall totals of 1-4 inches were reported across the area in what was the heaviest rain event of the year for most of the area. We will need more rain to continue pulling out of the drought situation, but this is a step in the right direction. We will get an update on where things stand Thursday morning. That also looks to be our next chance of showers and storms. The rest of the week is looking very nice with ample opportunity to get outside. Enjoy it as summer-like conditions return as we move into the weekend and beyond.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly cloudy tonight with areas of drizzle and patchy fog. Overnight lows into the upper 50s with gusty northerly winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Partly cloudy becoming mostly sunny Tuesday with highs into the middle 70s. Light northerly winds 5-10 mph. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows into the upper 50s. More sunshine on Wednesday with highs into the lower 80s. Increasing clouds Wednesday night ahead of some storm chances Thursday. The week will end dry with sunshine and highs around 80.

Looking Ahead...

A pattern shift arrives for the weekend with temperatures soaring into the 80s on Saturday and 90s by Sunday. Those warm temperatures will stick around next week with little in the way of storm potential right now. We will have to keep an eye on temperature and humidity levels to see just how hot it will feel.

