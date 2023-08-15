Retail sales rise 0.7% in July from June as inflation continues to ease

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Retail sales rise 0.7% in July from June as inflation eases, yet economic hurdles remain for Americans.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation continued to ease on eggs, electronics and other items, and the job market remains healthy.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%.

A majority of U.S. adults say they believe the economy is in poor shape. (CNN, WLKY, POOL, @POTUS, THE WHITE HOUSE)

Sales at a number of different outlets increased. Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain. At restaurants, sales rose 1.4%. while online sales rose 1.9%. But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.

The uptick reflects the economy’s resiliency despite a still challenging economic environment of still high prices and higher interest rates that make borrowing on credit cards and getting a mortgage for a home more expensive. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April and May.

The report comes as inflation has cooled but not enough to meet the Federal Reserve’s target rate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Spain's Eva Navarro, right, celebrates with a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women's...
Spain beats Sweden 2-1 with last-minute goal and advances to its first Women’s World Cup final
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden heads to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Badgers football camp wraps up from Platteville.
Fewer college football programs are leaving campus for training camps even in portal era
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released police body camera video related to...
Body camera video released from deadly police shooting in New Jersey