Rock Co. Medical Examiner still determining Christopher Miller’s cause of death

The body found in a Rock Co. home over the weekend is that of Christopher Miller, who has been missing for nearly nine months.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department has confirmed that the person found dead in an abandoned home was missing man Christopher Miller.

Authorities pronounced Miller, 28, dead Sunday afternoon at the scene on the 8300 block of S. Creek Road, in the Town of Turtle, the medical examiner’s office stated. His cause and manner of death are still being determined.

The medical examiner’s office noted a forensic examination was completed on Monday and said additional testing is underway.

On Tuesday, the a statewide missing persons alert for Miller issued by the Madison Police Department was canceled. The department confirmed that Miller was found dead.

Christopher Miller
Christopher Miller(Mallory Duerst)

Miller was last seen near Janesville back on Nov. 19, 2022.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was running away from State Patrol troopers who were trying to pull him over for speeding. Miller’s family has been searching for him since.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, they found the body Sunday afternoon following a tip that led them to an abandoned home in the Town of Turtle.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continues to investigate Miller’s death.

Rock Co. Sheriff's Office cruisers are parked outside a home where crime scene tape has been...
Rock Co. Sheriff's Office cruisers are parked outside a home where crime scene tape has been placed, on August 14, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

