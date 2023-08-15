Yappy Hours: Three evenings of pup-friendly activities starts this week at Hilldale

Bring your furry friend to “Yappy Hour” nights at Hilldale beginning this Thursday for an evening of pup-friendly activities, discounts, and more.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Aug. 14, 2023
The first Yappy Hour on Aug. 17 will be from 5-7 p.m. with a “Dog Days of Summer” theme featuring kiddie pools, a splash pad, and even a ‘pup crawl’ for treats by Petphoria. Yappy Hour nights will also include pup-friendly specials and discounts from stores like Blended, Gigi’s Cupcakes, Kendra Scott, Shake Shack, Wildwood, and Paper Source.

The two other nights of Yappy Hour will be Sept. 21 and Oct. 19. Both of these nights will also feature a ‘pup crawl,’ caricature artists, discounts. More activities will be announced in upcoming weeks.

Registration is encouraged, but not required. Donations given during registration will go towards the Dane County Humane Society. To register for the first Yappy Hour, click here.

