Camp Randall Live see first-ever Luke Fickell Radio Show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday night saw the first-ever Luke Fickell Radio show broadcasted from Camp Randall.

Coaches shows are increasingly popular in college football and Fickell was reportedly excited about the idea to co-host a show with Matt Lepay.

Fans enjoyed food, drinks, the nice night, and Lepay’s conversation with Fickell. The two will also have many guests throughout the season.

Athletics hosted the live broadcast from the Summit Credit Union Fifth Quarter Patio on top of the new south endzone, with the idea of giving more to the loyal fanbase.

“Just giving more value and access to our season ticket holders,” Wisconsin Deputy Athletic Director Mitchell Pinta said. “It’s no secret to anyone that a ticket to the game is not enough anymore, so how can we continue to provide more and more value.”

During the season on home game weekends, the Luke Fickell Show will broadcast live on Wednesdays.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.