Cooler Airmass Moves In Tomorrow

Showers and possible thunderstorms early Thursday

Haze moves in later tomorrow

Rising temperatures into the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was a gorgeous day across southern Wisconsin. Temperatures were mild, rising to the low 80s, with low humidity. Winds have increased across the area with gusts up to 30 mph. These breezy conditions will continue through the rest of the evening and into tomorrow morning.

What’s Coming Up...

Early tomorrow morning a cold front will be moving through our area an with it we could be seeing some showers and a few embedded thunderstorms ahead and with the passage of the front. Expect precipitation starting anytime after 2 am through just after sunrise. Once the front moves through, winds will switch around to the northwest ushering in more sunshine for Thursday. High temperatures will be dropping down to the low 70s. Later on Thursday we can expect to see an increase of some Canadian smoke dropping out air quality.

Looking Ahead...

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, we will continue to stay dominated by high pressure, keeping us mostly sunny. Temperatures will also be on the rise each day. By Sunday we could be seeing high temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and that is why we have issued a First Alert day for Sunday and Monday. Monday is still a question on how high we’ll get, but at the moment we’ll keep an eye on the beginning of the week to see if we’re looking at multiple days with highs over 90.

