Cooler Airmass Moves In Tomorrow

Then temperatures in the 90s for late weekend
Them temperatures climb into the weekend
Them temperatures climb into the weekend(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Showers and possible thunderstorms early Thursday
  • Haze moves in later tomorrow
  • Rising temperatures into the weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was a gorgeous day across southern Wisconsin.  Temperatures were mild, rising to the low 80s, with low humidity.  Winds have increased across the area with gusts up to 30 mph.  These breezy conditions will continue through the rest of the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Early tomorrow morning a cold front will be moving through our area an with it we could be seeing some showers and a few embedded thunderstorms ahead and with the passage of the front.  Expect precipitation starting anytime after 2 am through just after sunrise.  Once the front moves through, winds will switch around to the northwest ushering in more sunshine for Thursday.  High temperatures will be dropping down to the low 70s.  Later on Thursday we can expect to see an increase of some Canadian smoke dropping out air quality.

Looking Ahead...

For the rest of the week and into the weekend, we will continue to stay dominated by high pressure, keeping us mostly sunny.  Temperatures will also be on the rise each day.  By Sunday we could be seeing high temperatures reaching into the lower 90s and that is why we have issued a First Alert day for Sunday and Monday.  Monday is still a question on how high we’ll get, but at the moment we’ll keep an eye on the beginning of the week to see if we’re looking at multiple days with highs over 90.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Temperatures well above average to start next week.
Enjoy the cool before the heat
Heat is on this weekend
Beautiful day today
Watching a small rain chance
Enjoy the cool before the heat
Regional weekend forecast
Lake & pool weather this weekend!