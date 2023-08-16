Dane Co. reveals plan for its largest ever conservation aquisition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – In what county officials describe as the largest conservation acquisition in the Dane County history, hundreds of acres are expected to be added to the Sugar River Wildlife Area.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi revealed Tuesday the county entered into a deal to buy an approximately 625-acre slice of land in the Towns of Verona and Montrose for over $12 million. The agreement, which would break down to nearly $19,500 an acre, still needs to be approved by the County Board. A resolution is expected to be introduced Thursday, with the official signing off in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to preserve and restore this land along the popular Sugar River corridor for the public’s future use and enjoyment,” Parisi said. “Many thanks to the Duerst family for allowing Dane County to acquire this land and carry out these important conservation efforts.”

The expansion would expand and include much of the land between Riverside and Schaller Rd., and from Speedway Rd to the Dane Co. Hunting Easement.

Parisi described the Sugar River corridor as a “natural resource gem,” and in the same statement, his office pointed to other expansions in the area. Among those listed as fairly recent acquisitions were:

156 acres for the Sugar River Wildlife Area Rhiner Unit

60 acres for the Sugar River Wildlife Area Davidson Unit

102 acres of Public Easement near Davidson

378 acres for the Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area

95 acres for the Conservation Easement near Falk Wells

Sugar River Wildlife Area expansion plan. (Dane Co. Executive's Office)

The county states the new land, which butts against both the Sugar River Wildlife Area Rhiner and the Hunting Easement and is just west of the Falk Wells Sugar River Wildlife Area, will help create more continuity over which lands are public and help access for water-based recreational activities.

The city noted that most of the land being acquired currently consists of cropland, while 90 acres of it is woodland, and the final two acres are part of the Conservation Reserve Program.

