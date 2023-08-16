Enjoy the cool before the heat

Breezy & sunny today

Few storms overnight

Heating up this weekend

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will bring more sunshine and mild temperatures to the region today. Highs are expected to reach the lower 80s with breezy conditions. An area of low pressure will pass by to the north of here tonight. Its associated cold front will trigger a few showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Otherwise, expect seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine! Heading into the weekend, we will be focusing on a big pattern change and one that brings a quick return to summer. Highs will be around the 90-degree mark starting Sunday and last into at least early next week. We have issued a First Alert day for potential heat Sunday and Monday as of this point in time. As we get a better grasp on the potential heat, these days may need adjusting or extended. Stay tuned.

What’s Coming Up...

Mostly sunny skies for today with highs into the lower 80s. Clouds return tonight with scattered showers and storms. Lows into the middle 60s. Partly cloudy Thursday with a spotty shower or storm. Cooler with highs into the middle 70s. Clearing out Thursday night with plenty of sunshine to end the work week on Friday. Highs remain in the upper 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Heat starts to build back starting Saturday with highs into the upper 80s. Temperatures around 90 are likely starting Sunday and lasting into early next week. Heat index values could be in the upper 90s to near 100. It appears to be mostly dry during this period, but a stray shower could develop.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.