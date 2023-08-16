Exhibitors taking on day one of the Dodge Co. Fair

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dodge County Fair from the grounds in Beaver Dam are back in full swing beginning the third Wednesday in August.

The five-day fair is the community’s main event featuring three nights of concerts on an outdoor stage surrounded by area youth exhibits and plenty of fried foods.

With a track record that runs ten years strong, Lakeside 4-H president Samantha Salmi says this will be her last. “It’s a bittersweet time, all good things must come to an end and new youth must come up,” she started. “I’m sad it’s over because this is what I look forward to every single summer coming here to the fair spending time with friends.”

Salmi’s great-grandma started the 4-H club her parents now run, and will be competing as a triple threat with swine, beef and sheep projects. “My very first year of 4-H I kicked and screamed all the way, I did not want to join I did not want to associate with pigs I did not want to show them, but the minute my feet hit the ring I was in love,” Salmi laughed as she says the rest was history.

One barn over at the Open Class Dairy Barn you’ll find Brenda Damrow and her three daughters Madison, Mackenszie and Macyn. The four ladies make up Easter Brook Farms out of Juneau, Wisconsin.

“On our farm we have mainly registered milking shorthorns, which aren’t a common breed. we’re on of the only breeders in Dodge County,” Damrow noted. “We also have a couple of Airhshires and some Brown Swiss on our farm right now. We don’t necessarily care what color they are, we like to have good dairy cattle.”

Damrow’s family has been showing at the Dodge County Fair for more than 60 years.

“It has been a huge part of our family growing up, this is what we did,” she laughed. “Our family vacations were going to a cattle show and when we think about being at the Dodge County fair, there’s so much going on, but our main focus is our animals and what we’re doing with our animals every day. This is our fun time here.”

Brenda Damrow and daughters Madison, Mackenszie and Macyn Gudex with Easter Brook Farm in Juneau, Wi

Headliners for the fair include Chase Rice, Jameson Rogers and Night Rider. The grandstand events and concerts are free with gate admission. Tickets run $10 before noon and $15 after noon. Kids 9-and-under can attend for free.

