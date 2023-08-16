Exhibitors taking on day one of the Dodge Co. Fair

Samantha Salmi, president of Lakeside 4-H joins The Morning Show Wednesday as she enters her last summer of showing at the Dodge Co. Fair.
By Phoebe Murray
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) -The Dodge County Fair from the grounds in Beaver Dam are back in full swing beginning the third Wednesday in August.

The five-day fair is the community’s main event featuring three nights of concerts on an outdoor stage surrounded by area youth exhibits and plenty of fried foods.

With a track record that runs ten years strong, Lakeside 4-H president Samantha Salmi says this will be her last. “It’s a bittersweet time, all good things must come to an end and new youth must come up,” she started. “I’m sad it’s over because this is what I look forward to every single summer coming here to the fair spending time with friends.”

Salmi’s great-grandma started the 4-H club her parents now run, and will be competing as a triple threat with swine, beef and sheep projects. “My very first year of 4-H I kicked and screamed all the way, I did not want to join I did not want to associate with pigs I did not want to show them, but the minute my feet hit the ring I was in love,” Salmi laughed as she says the rest was history.

One barn over at the Open Class Dairy Barn you’ll find Brenda Damrow and her three daughters Madison, Mackenszie and Macyn. The four ladies make up Easter Brook Farms out of Juneau, Wisconsin.

“On our farm we have mainly registered milking shorthorns, which aren’t a common breed. we’re on of the only breeders in Dodge County,” Damrow noted. “We also have a couple of Airhshires and some Brown Swiss on our farm right now. We don’t necessarily care what color they are, we like to have good dairy cattle.”

Damrow’s family has been showing at the Dodge County Fair for more than 60 years.

“It has been a huge part of our family growing up, this is what we did,” she laughed. “Our family vacations were going to a cattle show and when we think about being at the Dodge County fair, there’s so much going on, but our main focus is our animals and what we’re doing with our animals every day. This is our fun time here.”

Brenda Damrow and daughters Madison, Mackenszie and Macyn Gudex with Easter Brook Farm in Juneau, Wi join The Morning Show Wednesday. Juneau, WI

Headliners for the fair include Chase Rice, Jameson Rogers and Night Rider. The grandstand events and concerts are free with gate admission. Tickets run $10 before noon and $15 after noon. Kids 9-and-under can attend for free.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Them temperatures climb into the weekend
Cooler Airmass Moves In Tomorrow
A woman on a Madison Metro bus is accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl in the face and the...
MPD asks for help identifying woman who hit little girl on Madison Metro bus
The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the woman who hit a 7-year-old...
MPD asks for help identifying woman who hit little girl on Madison Metro bus
FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says
You can meet Dewey and all of the other pets needing to find their fur-ever homes at Underdog...
Pet of the Week: Meet Dewey