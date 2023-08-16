Lake & pool weather this weekend!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer heat and humidity will be building through the end of this week, reaching the Great Lakes region by the weekend. It’ll be a great weekend to find a friend with pool or lake access. Be sure you’re staying hydrated as you enjoy the weekend.

Southern Wisconsin

We’ll head into the weekend with comfortable weather on Friday, with highs mostly staying in hte upper 70s. Humidity will still be very low on Friday so any Friday evening plans will be very comfortable.

Much warmer on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and more sunshine. Humidity will be higher than Friday, but not unbearably so. The oppressive humidity holds off at least until Sunday. That’s when dew points will be near the 70s, in the tropical range. High temperatures will be in the 90s, with heat indices near 100°. Sunday is a First Alert Day.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Comfortable temperatures on Friday with low humidity, and highs in the 70s. A bit of added cloud cover is possible on Saturday but still expect mostly sunshine, with highs rising to the mid-80s in most locations. It might be a nice weekend to spend some time along the lakeshore where temperatures will remain a bit more comfortable!

For everyone else, highs will be near 90° on Sunday afternoon. Humidity will be noticeably higher on Sunday as well.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

Sunny and dry for the entire weekend, but temperatures gradually warm. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s closer to I-94, and in the 70s farther north. Some of those southern locations will see highs reaching the 90s already on Saturday, with upper 80s up north.

Sunshine and more heat on Sunday, with higher humidity than Saturday.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Comfortable weather to begin the weekend on Friday, with highs staying in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity will still be low.

Highs will rise to the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon, with slightly higher humidity and lots of sunshine. Even warmer on Sunday with most locations seeing highs in the mid to lower 90s, and heat indices near 100° in some spots. Humidity will be much higher on Sunday, and a few additional clouds are possible later in the day.

