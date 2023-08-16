MPD asks for help identifying woman who hit little girl on Madison Metro bus

By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A woman on a Madison Metro bus is accused of hitting a seven-year-old girl in the face and the police department is asking the public to help figure out who she is.

The young girl was riding the bus with her family on July 28 at around 4 p.m. when it stopped near McKenna Blvd. and Raymond Road, the Madison Police Dept. explained.

Neither the girl nor the family had interacted with the woman, the police reported stated. Nevertheless, the woman allegedly struck the girl and then got off the bus at that stop.

The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the woman who hit a 7-year-old...
The Madison Police Department is asking for help identifying the woman who hit a 7-year-old girl while riding a Madison Metro bus, on July 28, 2023.(Madison Police Dept.)

On Wednesday, the police department released two images of the woman. In one, she is walking down the bus aisle and toward the camera, while in the other, she is walking away, apparently after stepping off the bus.

MPD described her as a white woman, in her forties, with dark hair. She stands about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 200 lbs. She was wearing a mask and a gray and white hoodie at the time and carrying a duffel bag.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

