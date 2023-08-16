Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office details timeline in search for Christopher Miller

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is detailing its efforts in the nearly 9-month search for Christopher Miller, whose body was found over the weekend in an abandoned home.

The sheriff’s office released a timeline of when searches for Miller were conducted and the agencies it worked with. The report also details when Rock County 911 received a tip in a call from an anonymous online reporting system, noting a body, which would later be identified as Miller, was located in a vacant home in Rock County.

Here is the timeline provided by the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office (wording theirs):

Efforts to Locate Missing Madison Resident Christopher R. Miller

The following is a summary of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s response to Wisconsin State Patrol’s (WSP) pursuit and our efforts to assist Madison Police Department (MPD) in locating Christopher Miller.

11/19/2022

2:16 AM – RCSO Deputies and K9 were dispatched to assist WSP with a fleeing suspect at I90 east bound, Mile Marker 173. The vehicle eventually stopped near I90 east bound, Mile Marker 177. On arrival, a WSP Trooper notified dispatch that a male had exited the vehicle and fled southwest into a field. A Deputy positioned themself south near the railroad tracks. Deputies searched from the vehicle location south to where that Deputy was posted. RCSO K9 searched north bound on the west side of fence in the field, no scent. Deputies attempted to deploy a drone but were unable to get airport tower clearance. Deputies established a perimeter at J/Woodman, I90/Woodman, and Read/Woodman. A Deputy also checked the Prairie Estates subdivision which is west of the vehicle location adjacent to the railroad tracks. WSP requested Janesville Police Department (JPD) investigate the traffic crash that occurred during the pursuit. Subject was not located and perimeter was broken down.

11/20/2022

3:12 AM – A Deputy was dispatched to make phone contact with Tammy James. Tammy identified herself as Christopher Miller’s mother and stated that she still had not had contact with Christopher since the pursuit and that he left his phone in the vehicle involved in the pursuit. Tammy furthered informed the Deputy that she tried to report Christopher as missing through Madison Police Department (MPD), who referred her to the WSP who then referred her to RCSO and thus the reason for the contact.

Contact was made with WSP. Based on that conversation, RCSO was informed that WSP intended to search the area with drones and potentially fix winged aircraft during daylight hours. RCSO was later informed a 12-mile radius from the stop location was searched by fix winged plane on 11/20/2022.

MPD was also contacted. Based on the conversation with RCSO Deputy, MPD indicated that they would do an initial missing person case and enter Christopher as an NCIC Missing Person.

The RCSO Deputy that spoke with Tammy confirmed that MPD listed him as a Missing Person through NCIC, and the Deputy sent out an Attempt to Locate message to all Rock County agencies of Christopher’s missing person status.

11/21/2022

8:00 AM – RCSO Admin inquired as to the status of Christopher. After this inquiry of status, an RCSO Detective checked NCIC and found Christopher was no longer listed as missing. The Detective made phone contact with Dane County Dispatch and MPD. Neither agency knew why Christopher was removed from NCIC. The Detective reached out to Tammy and confirmed that Christopher was still missing. MPD then confirmed that they removed Christopher from NCIC, because he did not meet the criteria. The Detective contacted WSP and received confirmation and information on their search from 11/20/2022. WSP also confirmed that they had the phone from the vehicle and were in the process of drafting a warrant for phone contents. WSP advised that they would be turning the phone over to Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

In the early afternoon hours, RCSO Drones searched the area east of I90. Two RCSO patrol units assisted in searching areas of obstruction identified by Drone Operators. The two patrol units also checked area residences and all culverts within the boxed perimeter (11, J, Read, I90, Woodman, and BR Townline).

4:00 PM – RCSO Admin met with Christopher’s family at the Rock County Airport and updated them on the search efforts. Family was advised that a robust ground and air search would occur on 11/22/2022.

11/22/2022

The following agencies were involved in the search: RCSO, WSP, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). In total, 32 law enforcement officers (LEOs) engaged in the search. LEOs used resources and techniques to include UTVs, K9s, drones (daylight/thermal cameras), ground searches, and neighborhood canvas.

The search lasted over 8 hours and spanned an area just over a 1-mile radius from Christopher’s vehicle location. An RCSO Attempt to Locate flyer was made for Christopher and distributed to every residence within the Prairie Estates subdivision. Upon conclusion of the neighborhood search, all residences within the subdivision were searched by LEOs or property owners. The surrounding farms, adjacent wooded areas, east and west bound ditch lines of I90 all the way south to the La Prairie scales, I90/Highway 11 interchange, railyard, and railroad tracks down to Woodman Road were searched by LEOs.

An RCSO Detective contacted Special Agent Reyes with the Union Pacific Railroad. SA Reyes was briefed on RCSO efforts to locate Christopher. In return, SA Reyes said search efforts within the railyard were underway.

An RCSO Detective contacted Mallory Duerst, Christopher’s significant other, inquiring about any other electronic devices that Christopher may have had or financial transactions. Mallory confirmed there was no activity in any financial records or on any social media accounts since the pursuit. Mallory also confirmed that there were no other known methods to electronically track Christopher.

An RCSO Detective inquired about Illinois Tollway video footage. Illinois Tollway denied the request and told a subpoena was required.

During the search, the only article of interest recovered was black fabric fibers located on a fence in the vicinity of Christopher’s vehicle location.

RCSO sent out a media release at the conclusion of the search.

RCSO Admin updated Christopher’s family regarding search efforts.

11/23/2022

An RCSO Detective assisted by a Cadaver K9 and Handler conducted a search of the railroad tracks from Highway 11 to the I90 overpass.

An RCSO Sergeant and Deputy, assisted by Union Pacific Police, conducted a rail search of the tracks from the railyard located near Highway 11 to the unincorporated area of Tiffany.

An RCSO Detective received a copy of Christopher’s phone records from WSP. In those records, the last usage of Christopher’s phone was an outgoing text message at 2:11 AM on 11/19/2022. In addition, Christopher’s phone records indicated an incoming text message at 2:39 AM on 11/19/2022. The records listed this message as unread. At this point, all investigative leads to track Christopher’s current whereabouts had been exhausted.

A DCI Agent contacted RCSO Admin requesting we list Christopher as a missing person. DCI was informed that MPD originally listed Christopher as a missing person due to his status as a Madison resident. Later in the day, MPD once again listed Christopher as missing.

RCSO Admin contacted Christopher’s family updating them on search efforts.

RCSO Admin contacted K9 SOS to schedule a potential search following the Thanksgiving holiday.

RCSO Admin decided, due to the holiday weekend, to remain as family liaison through the weekend until MPD could identify an MPD liaison for the family on 11/28/2022.

11/24/2022

RCSO Admin remained in contact with Christopher’s family by phone. Christopher’s family had no additional information to provide.

RCSO Admin contacted K9 SOS to continue scheduling further search efforts.

11/25/2022

K9 SOS accompanied by RCSO Deputies conducted multiple searches in the area surrounding Christopher’s vehicle location.

RCSO Admin remained in contact with Christopher’s family and relayed the efforts of the search.

11/26/2022

RCSO Deputies conducted a secondary search of the Prairie Estates subdivision and surrounding areas to include bridges and culverts.

RCSO Admin remained in contact with Christopher’s family

11/27/2022

K9 SOS accompanied by RCSO Deputies conducted expanded searches beginning in the area of Christopher’s vehicle.

RCSO Admin remained in contact with Christopher’s family

11/28/2022

RCSO Deputies broadened the search in each cardinal direction from the location of Christopher’s vehicle.

RCSO Admin contacted an MPD Captain and confirmed they are the lead investigators on this case and that we would turn over all relevant documents generated by RCSO. It was agreed that further search efforts would occur if MPD identified an area of interest based on their investigative efforts, and RCSO would coordinate and conduct the search.

RCSO Analyst created digital maps depicting areas searched.

11/30/2022

An RCSO Detective met with an MPD Detective and turned over a copy of Christopher’s phone records and all reports generated. At this time, the MPD Detective declined to take possession of the black fabric fibers located on the fence.

12/01/2022

RCSO received an open records request from Tammy James for reports associated with the 11/19/2022 chase and subsequent searches. Records were denied because of the open status of the case. After review of RCSO Admin the request was fulfilled and picked up by Tammy James on 12/20/22.

12/03/2022

RCSO Deputies were dispatched to a possible sighting of Christopher at the Janesville Post Office. This sighting was unfounded.

12/06/2022(sic.)

RCSO received and open records request from Tammy James for body camera footage of the 11/19/2022 incident. This was initially denied under the open status of the investigation but was later approved by RCSO Admin and released to Tammy James on 12/20/22.

12/07/2022

A citizen reported possibly seeing Christopher at the Beloit Quality Inn. This sighting was documented and reported to MPD. See MPD records for further information.

12/08/22

RCSO received an open records request from Demetria Smith for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Dawn Pruett for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Michelle Murray for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Daijah Moss for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Jenni Achenbach for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Jason Ellenwood for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and picked up on 12/20/22.

12/09/22

RCSO received an open records request from Jade Jorgensen for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

12/13/22(sic.)

RCSO received an open records request from Mallory Duerst for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Mallory Duerst for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was denied based on it being a duplicate request.

12/19/2022

At the request of MPD, RCSO Admin and Detectives met with MPD, WSP, and Christopher’s family at the MPD West District Station. RCSO personnel reviewed our search efforts with Christopher’s family.

After conferring with MPD, K9 SOS and RCSO Deputies conducted a search of the LKQ salvage yard. RCSO Admin updated Christopher’s family at the conclusion of the search.

RCSO received an open records request from Jenni Achenbach for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was denied based on it being a duplicate request.

RCSO received an open records request from Danielle Schupbach for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

RCSO received an open records request from Amber Hughes for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

12/20/2022

At the request of Christopher’s family, the RCSO Drone Team conducted an aerial search of Turtle Creek from S. Lathers Road to east of S. Creek Road. RCSO Admin updated Christopher’s family post-search.

RCSO received an open records request from Jywon Miller for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

12/21/2022

All RCSO open records requests were approved to include requests for documents and video footage of the involvement of RCSO personnel.

At the request of MPD, black fibers of fabric located during 11/22/2022 search were released to MPD for potential forensic testing.

JPD contacted RCSO and advised that they were receiving multiple open records requests associated with this case and intended to issue a media release. RCSO informed JPD to contact MPD to receive authorization to release the accident report.

12/27/2022

RCSO Admin received an email from MPD inquiring about a potential search. We notified MPD that manpower was available.

RCSO Admin was contacted by Tammy James requesting that we speak to Wings of Hope and a K9 group out of the Madison area.

12/28/2022

RCSO Admin informed Tammy James that manpower was available and inquired about a specific area they wanted searched. No response from Tammy James reference a specific location.

RCSO Admin talked to the owner of Wings of Hope via phone. Wings of Hope informed RCSO Admin that they had reviewed everything that we had done up to this point and declined to respond to the area. Wings of Hope did not have any additional suggestions or areas of interest.

RCSO Admin called the K9 group’s point of contact and left a voicemail.

12/29/2022

RCSO Admin spoke with Tammy James and explained that a voicemail was left for the point of contact for the K9 group.

RCSO Admin received a message from Tammy James reference the K9 group. RCSO Admin talked to the K9 group and were informed that they were unavailable, because of one of the K9′s passing.

RCSO Admin received another message from Tammy James discussing Wings of Hope. RCSO Admin again reiterated that Wings of Hope had reviewed our search and declined to come down again.

Family inquired if we would be doing another search. RCSO Admin informed Tammy if we receive new information that would justify the need to search an area it would be conducted.

Tammy James requested dogs being taken by the river. When RCSO Admin requested a specific area, she stated that she wanted to start from the north county line to the south county line. James was informed that K9 SOS will not agree to that. She then requested the area where Christopher fled from. RCSO Admin advised that they would reach out to K9 SOS to follow up.

01/02/2023

RCSO Admin received a message from Tammy James inquiring why WSP identified the subject as Gamble in the beginning. RCSO referred Tammy James to WSP for that information. She then inquired about the fabric being tested for DNA. Tammy James was informed that the fabric had been turned over to MPD. James inquired if we contacted K9 SOS reference a search and was informed that it would be done on 01/03/2023 upon RCSO Admin’s return to the office.

01/03/2023

RCSO Admin informed of request from Tammy James to search the entire Rock River. Internal decision made that this request was unreasonable and would not be conducted without credible evidence to justify such a search.

01/04/2023

RCSO Admin texted Tammy James and informed her that further searches, including that of the Rock River would be conducted dependent on credible evidence in a specific area.

01/04/2023

As agreed upon with MPD on 11/28/2022, RCSO is prepared to assist MPD with investigative leads as requested and search any area within Rock County identified through MPD’s investigation as an area of interest.

01/06/2023

RCSO received an open records request from Daniel Kraemer and Lauren Victory of CBS Chicago for records associated with the 11/19/22 incident with Christopher Miller. This request was fulfilled and sent to the requestors.

RCSO received an open records request from Tammy James for the search conducted on 12/19/22 and 12/20/22. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

01/17/2023

Miller family attended the Public Safety and Justice Committee meeting. Committee Chair Supervisor Beaver explained to them this was not a forum for them to ask questions and receive answers, but a chance for them to make comments. After the meeting, RCSO Admin, including Sheriff Fell, met with the family. Sheriff Fell explained the meeting further and explained he would attempt to answer questions if they had any at this time since they were outside of the meeting. The family declined to ask any questions at this point.

01/18/2023

RCSO admin met with Madison PD and WSP to review the case up to this point. Everyone discussed the different investigative steps they had completed, and it was agreed upon to contact the K9 Search group. At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed Detective Levett would work as the liaison with the family and questions could be sent to her and then forwarded to the other agencies. RCSO Admin contacted Tammy James and explained to contact Detective Levett with any questions for Rock County and they would be forwarded to us. James refused and stated she would not be sending anything for Rock County to Madison PD.

RCSO Admin contacted the K9 Group, identified as Canine Search Solutions, and set up a meeting with them to review the searches already completed and possibly schedule future searches.

01/23/2023

RCSO Admin met with Canine Search Solutions and reviewed the case up to this point. At the conclusion of the meeting, it was decided another search would be conducted the week of January 30. Later in the week the date of February 4, 2023, was confirmed as the search date. It should be noted that Canine Search Solutions requested that the family not be present during the searches.

01/26/2023

RCSO Admin contacted Canine Search Solutions and explained there was the potential for several inches of new snow and extremely cold conditions forecast for the date of the search. Based on this information, the search was postponed, and no new date has been selected for a search to be conducted.

RCSO Admin received a call from Tammy James requesting to speak with Sheriff Fell or Chief Deputy Strouse. RCSO Admin contacted James and she was again requesting a meeting with the agency. James wanted anyone involved in the search to include deputies on scene the night of the pursuit to be present. RCSO Admin informed James that the deputies involved in the search would not be present if a meeting took place. RCSO Admin further explained the agency would like the questions they have in writing prior to the meeting so we could ensure we had information for each topic. RCSO Admin explained a potential meeting would be discussed the week of January 30th and we would contact them after a decision was made.

RCSO Admin received another call from Tammy James, and she explained that she would not produce any questions for the agency prior to the meeting and that we could answer the questions off the reports as they were asked.

01/28/2023

RCSO received an open records request from Tammy James requesting reports and video footage associated with the searches during 11/21/22 through 11/27/23. This request was fulfilled and never picked up.

02/03/2023

RCSO Admin learned through a Facebook post by the Miller family that they were planning a protest at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on February 4, 2023.

RCSO Admin worked with Rock County maintenance to ensure the Miller Family had a safe and adequate location to stage for a planned protest taking place on 02/04/23. Snow was plowed just west of the Youth Services Center adjacent to Highway 14 and no trespassing signs were placed in area of construction on the Sheriff’s Office property.

02/04/2023

RCSO Admin made contact with the Miller family when they arrived at the Sheriff’s Office. RCSO Admin welcomed the family and then explained the layout of the property. The family was shown where snow was removed for them to stage, cautioned about being too close to highway 14 as vehicles would be moving at highway speeds, and instructed them to avoid construction areas. It was also explained that the lobby of the office was open and requested they not interfere with day-to-day operations.

After speaking with RCSO Admin, the family decided to leave the property and staged their protest at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 51. RCSO monitored from a distance to ensure the safety of the family. Shortly after the family left the property, RCSO Admin was contacted by local media stating family claimed they had been kicked off Sheriff’s Office property. The media was informed this was not accurate and were willing to release body camera footage of the meeting with the family. No requests for the body camera footage were received regarding this interaction.

02/07/2023

RCSO Admin was contacted by Madison PD and informed the family had authored a letter to Madison’s Chief of Police requesting the case be turned over to the Department of Justice or the FBI. MPD just wanted RCSO aware of the letter and to let us know they decided to close the missing persons case and release all document to the Miller family. RCSO Admin has requested a copy of the documents that will be released. These reports were later received, and the USB drive is being maintained by RCSO Admin.

02/13/2023

RCSO Admin were in contact with Canine Search Solutions to schedule another search. A tentative date of February 22, 2023 has been scheduled. This search was later canceled due to weather issues.

02/17/2023

RCSO received an open records request from Amanda Coleman from “The Vanished” podcast for reports and video associated with the Christopher Miller Case. This request was fulfilled and mailed to the requestor.

02/23/2023

RCSO Admin was contacted by Tammy James via text messaging. In the message she was inquiring about meeting again and going over the case since she still had several questions. As stated on January 26, 2023, Tammy was again informed she needed to provide her questions in writing before any decision would be made on another meeting.

02/27/2023

RCSO staff received an open records request from Tammy James for multiple items including video, Squad GPS Data, firearms discharge logs and text messages of several officers.

03/10/2023

RCSO Admin was contacted by Tammy James wanting to know if we had dates for future searches. James informed RCSO is waiting for the weather to break and that the lingering snowstorms continue to push the date back.

RCSO Admin responded to the open records request dated 02/27/23. In this response Tammy was informed that there was no such record of a Firearms Discharge Log. She was also informed that compiling all the squad GPS data and text messages was extensive and labor intensive and that prepayment for the preparation of these records would be required. As of 08/16/23 there has been no response to the request of the Admin.

03/23/2023

RCSO Admin contacted by Canine Search Solutions (CSS) advising they would not be available until early April to conduct the search of the area.

03/24/2023

RCSO Admin contacted by Tammy James via text message looking for search dates because she had volunteer groups other than Canine Search Solutions interested in assisting with the search of the area. No response was sent pending a response from Canine Search Solutions about their availability.

03/28/2023

RCSO Admin made contact with CSS and have a tentative date of April 5th to conduct the search of the area using cadaver dogs. Information will be confirmed in the next couple days.

RCSO Admin received an email from WI DOJ Victim Services Specialist, Mary Ann Groth, inquiring about the case. RCSO Admin scheduled an appointment to talk with Groth on 03/29/23.

03/29/2023

RCSO Admin had a phone conference with Mary Ann Groth from DOJ Victim/Witness. RCSO Admin discussed that they would not identify Christopher Miller or the family as a victim of any crime because Miller fled from WSP and was not apprehended. RCSO explained that all three agencies have been working together to locate Christopher. Groth questioned why RCSO was requiring the family present questions in writing prior to any meetings and RCSO Admin explained that was based off the December 20th meeting that was extremely contentious. DOJ questioned whether this was being viewed critical incident and I explained the WSP pursuit and traffic stop and RCSO’s involvement regarding the incident. At the conclusion of the conversation, Ms. Groth agreed that she did not feel they were victims of any crime. Ms. Groth did say that if the family decided to file a formal complaint after she explained her stance, she would have to take the complaint and it would be reviewed by the board to see if further investigation was needed.

04/05/2023

Canine Search Solutions (CSS) with two cadaver dogs arrived and were partnered with a UTV operator and a Deputy per dog team. As requested by CSS, the family of Christopher Miller was not involved with this search. The two groups split up and searched the primary search area again. Beyond the primary search area, the pond on Blackhawk Technical College’s property and the pond at CTH G. and Highway 11 were eliminated by the cadaver dogs. At the conclusion of the day, one of the dogs showed interest in the area of Woodman Rd. and I-90, but nothing further was located. A follow-up search for Saturday April 8, 2023, was tentatively scheduled and reports were completed by deputies assigned to the search.

04/08/2023

One dog team from Canine Search Solutions arrived and was paired up with a deputy. The intent of this search was to push further south outside of the primary search area. At the conclusion of the search, no new evidence or points of interest were identified. Conversations with CSS continue about potential future searches. As of April 11, 2023, RCSO has not received the reports from the canine group for the searches listed above.

04/10/2023

RCSO Admin talked to Tammy James, and she was inquiring about potential searches. RCSO Admin responded advising Tammy that two searches have already been conducted and that conversations with the canine group were ongoing about any future searches. Tammy was upset that she was not informed of the searches prior and continues to demand to be informed of upcoming events. RCSO Admin held off notifying Tammy until we knew the status of future searches.

04/11/2023

Tammy James messaged RCSO Admin wanting to know when any future upcoming searches would be conducted. RCSO Admin explained that dates for any future searches were undetermined at this time.

04/12/2023

Tammy James showed up in the Sheriff’s Office lobby requesting to talk to RCSO Admin. Meeting took place in the lobby with Tammy and she was questioning why she was not contacted prior to the last two searches. RCSO admin explained that the searches were fluid and had changed dates and times on numerous occasions. RCSO Admin also explained that Canine Search Solutions requested the family not be present. The conversation continued and she requested to be contacted prior to any further searches. RCSO Admin explained they are still waiting on the reports from Canine Search Solutions and that decisions on if and when further searches would be made after receiving those reports. Tammy also asked if RCSO would block anyone from completing further searches. RCSO Admin explained we could not stop anyone from searching as long as they made contact with the property owners prior to entering private property.

Tammy also asked about RCSO Staff meeting with the family. Tammy was informed as she had been previously that she would need to produce her questions in writing prior to any meeting being scheduled. Tammy claimed she has given the questions to Dorothy from the NAACP and that she would be contacting the agency to schedule a meeting.

04/13/2023

Tammy James called RCSO Admin and wanted to follow up on a couple of things from the previous day’s conversation. Tammy discussed wanting to trust RCSO and stated that she knows a majority of this stems from WSP trying to stop Christopher. RCSO Admin reiterated to Tammy that we would like to locate her son. Tammy again brought up RCSO blocking or denying anyone else conducting searches. She was informed the same information from the day previous that RCSO had no authority to stop anyone as long as they were not violating any state statutes. The conversation concluded by discussing the meeting again to which RCSO Admin stated they were waiting for Dorothy from the NAACP to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

04/19/2023

RCSO Admin spoke to Canine Search Solutions about past and potential future searches. Canine Search Solutions felt that future searches should focus east of the interstate and south of the WSP weigh station. RCSO Admin explained they would like to review the reports for Canine Search Solutions prior to making any decisions on future searches. They advised they would work on getting their reports to us by the end of the week. RCSO Admin advised they would contact them later next week after reviewing the reports.

04/21/2023

RCSO Admin received a text message from Tammy James wanting to know if we had received the reports from the latest search. Tammy was informed we had not received anything yet and that she would be notified when they were received.

RCSO Admin received reports from Canine Search Solutions. The reports were forwarded to records to be scanned into the call under the original case number.

04/24/2023

RCSO Admin received a text message from Tammy James regarding the latest search reports. At the conclusion of the discussion Tammy advised she would be submitting an open records request for the documents.

05/08/2023

RCSO Admin received a list of questions from the Miller family for the unscheduled meeting that will be held in the future.

RCSO Admin received a text message from Tammy verifying that we had received the questions she submitted. RCSO Admin advised we had received the information and would be working on finding a date that would work for the meeting.

There were several dates between this date and 06/12/23 that text conversations took place between RCSO Admin and Tammy working on dates for a potential meeting with the family. There was some delay in scheduling as Tammy was on vacation during a portion of this time.

RCSO Admin had a phone conversation with Dorothy Harrell regarding the meeting with the Miller family. During the conversation, Dorothy agreed to become the liaison between the family and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. This role would include mediating any meetings and coordinate communications between RCSO and the Miller family.

06/12/2023

RCSO Admin sent email to Tammy and Dorothy Harrell scheduling a meeting with RCSO staff, WSP and the Miller family. Date Scheduled is 07/13/23 at 1000 at RCSO Blue Room.

07/05/2023

RCSO Admin received a text to ensure the presence of Captain Thompson at the meeting on July 13, 2023. Tammy James was advised he would be present for the meeting and concluded the conversation.

07/06/2023

RCSO Admin received a text message requesting that we request Equsearch Midwest be contacted and requested to complete a search. This request was not acted upon as there is no new evidence to suggest a location and the family had no new locations for the search to be completed. As stated previously, the family was informed that we would not stop any outside entity from conducting searches.

07/07/2023

RCSO Admin received a text from Tammy James giving the list of names that planned on attending the meeting scheduled for July 13, 2023. The list of names included many people outside of the family. The list contained ten names and was forwarded up the chain of command.

07/10/2023

RCSO Admin and WSP Admin held a meeting to discuss the upcoming meeting with the Miller Family. The questions submitted by the family and ground rules for the meeting were discussed.

Sheriff Fell contacted Dorothy Harrell about the upcoming meeting and at the conclusion of the discussion, Dorothy requested to postpone the meeting based on several members outside of the family trying to attend. Dorothy agreed to contact the family and inform them of the postponement based on her believing it was only going to be immediate family attending.

07/13/2023

Tammy James sent a text message to RCSO Admin verifying the meeting had been postponed and will be rescheduled. RCSO Admin responded verifying the meeting was postponed and rescheduled at a future time.

Tammy James called and texted numerous times throughout the morning looking to speak with Sheriff Fell or Captain Thompson. Sheriff Fell requested that an email be sent to Tammy James and Dorothy Harrell informing them that Dorothy had agreed to become the liaison between the family and the Sheriff’s Office. The email was sent to both parties at 0933. At 1745 Tammy responded to the email stating they never agreed to this and what the Sheriff’s Office was doing was illegal.

07/14/2023

RCSO received an open records request from Tammy James requesting the SIM Card from Christopher Miller’s phone. This request was denied stating Rock County did not have that record because WSP had possession of the phone.

07/17/2023

The written responses to the questions presented from the Miller family to the Sheriff’s Office and WSP were sent to Dorothy Harrell for dissemination to the family.

Tammy James called the Sheriff’s Office wanting to speak with RCSO Admin about Dorothy Harrell being designated as the family liaison. The message left stated she didn’t consent to this process.

RCSO Admin again spoke to Dorothy Harrell regarding the Miller family. At the conclusion of the conversation Dorothy stepped down as the liaison with the Miller family.

RCSO Admin requested that Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee author a letter to Tammy James explaining that Dorothy would no longer be acting as the liaison and any correspondence from the family should be directed to his office.

Administration for the WSP was informed of the letter being sent out by Rock County Corporation Counsel and that any future meetings with the family of Christopher Miller were cancelled.

07/21/2023

RCSO Admin was notified by WSP that they had received an open records request from the USA Today media outlet reference the case. WSP advised they released all the same records previously released to the family.

A letter from the Rock County Corporation Counsel was drafted and sent by Richard Greenlee advising Tammy James that the responses to the questions had been released and any further correspondence between the family and the Sheriff’s Office would be routed through his office.

07/24/2023

RCSO detectives talked with Detective Levitt from MPD and were advised the last time Christopher Miller was queried was in June of this year and it was done by Beloit PD. There have been no out of state quarries since the initial incident on 11/19/22.

08/13/2023

Rock County 911 received a call from an anonymous online reporting system saying there was a deceased body in a vacant house located at 8356 S. Creek Rd. Officers responded to this residence and after making contact with the property owner entered the residence. Once inside officers located a body that appeared to have been there for an extended period of time. The deputies contacted the detective bureau, and the investigation was turned over to them. During the investigation, it was noted the clothing description and approximate size of the subject were similar to Christopher Miller. Other evidence was also located at the scene that increased the likelihood of the subject being Miller. The body was turned over to the Rock County Medical Examiners Office and security was posted at the residence.

08/14/2023

RCSO Admin were briefed on the case and made the decision to contact Tammy James prior to positive identification being made by the Medical Examiner’s office. Members of RCSO Admin and Madison PD made contact with Tammy James at her residence and explained the deceased subject located was likely Christopher. Several questions were asked by the family that were unable to be answered due to the ongoing death investigation. The process of the autopsy being conducted, and further notifications was explained prior to leaving the residence.

RCSO Admin received notification from the Medical Examiner that positive identification of Christopher Miller had been made.

RCSO Admin joined a conference call with the Medical Examiner’s office and the Miller family to inform them of positive identification of Christopher.

