Warner Park gets accessible playground

The Frautschi family sponsored this new accessible playground in Warner Park.
The Frautschi family sponsored this new accessible playground in Warner Park.(WMTV)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third accessible playground in Madison officially opened on Wednesday.

The park has a wheelchair accessible swing and more handicapped parking near the area. It also has communication boards for non verbal and lesser verbal visitors to point to items of interest.

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway cut the ribbon on Wednesday, and said the playground is very meaningful to the community.

“It is literally a playground for every kid in our community,” Rhodes Conway said. “And that’s what accessibility is really about.”

Rhodes Conway says one of the best parts of having this playground is that it can be for anyone. Kids with or without mobility issues can play together at the park now.

Rhodes Conway added that the Madison parks division has been advocating for more accessible parks, and the Frautschi family helped them to make this particular park happen.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
MPD issued the alert for 27-year-old Christopher Miller, who was last seen on Nov. 19 around...
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office reports body of Christopher Miller found in home
The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday the bodies of two missing Madison women were...
Two missing Madison women found dead in Richland Co., Sheriff’s Office reports
400 block of W. Washington Ave.
Madison street sees second deadly crash, just hours after the first one
Corinna Smith, 59, was found guilty of pouring boiling water, mixed with sugar, over her...
Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on husband over abuse allegations

Latest News

Tom Sitter looks at all his memorabilia from over the years.
WWII veteran reflects on the war on his 100th birthday
Christopher Miller
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office details timeline in search for Christopher Miller
Them temperatures climb into the weekend
Cooler Airmass Moves In Tomorrow
A woman on a Madison Metro bus is accused of hitting a 7-year-old girl in the face and the...
MPD asks for help identifying woman who hit little girl on Madison Metro bus