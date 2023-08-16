Warner Park gets accessible playground

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third accessible playground in Madison officially opened on Wednesday.

The park has a wheelchair accessible swing and more handicapped parking near the area. It also has communication boards for non verbal and lesser verbal visitors to point to items of interest.

Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway cut the ribbon on Wednesday, and said the playground is very meaningful to the community.

“It is literally a playground for every kid in our community,” Rhodes Conway said. “And that’s what accessibility is really about.”

Rhodes Conway says one of the best parts of having this playground is that it can be for anyone. Kids with or without mobility issues can play together at the park now.

Rhodes Conway added that the Madison parks division has been advocating for more accessible parks, and the Frautschi family helped them to make this particular park happen.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.