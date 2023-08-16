‘The way to the White House is through Wisconsin’: GOP, Dem chairmen preview 2024 presidential campaign

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - President Joe Biden’s visit to Wisconsin just days before the first Republican primary debate puts the 2024 presidential campaign at the forefront for voters.

Brian Schimming, the Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, says the visit the week before the GOP debate signals the President is concerned about carrying the Badger state again in 2024.

“It signifies to me that the President is worried,” said Schimming. “They have to spend the time that he’s out on the campaign trail in places that make a difference and Wisconsin, without a doubt for both parties, is going to make a difference.”

Schimming says Republicans have an upper hand as Milwaukee will play host city to not only the first GOP primary debate, but also to the Republican National Convention next July.

“It’s a huge advantage,” he said. “We’ll be able to profile our candidates and their policy stands really for all of America right here from Wisconsin.”

Ben Wikler, the Chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says campaign work to showcase what the President has done for Wisconsin voters in office is already underway across the state.

“We’re knocking on doors now, in August, the year before the election,” said Wikler. “Wisconsin is the center of the political universe at least for the next year and a half.”

He says Democrats in Wisconsin have the opportunity to be a tipping point on a national stage next November.

“Every Wisconsin voter has more power in their ballot than any other state,” said Wikler. “That’s why President Biden is here and that’s why Republicans put their first presidential primary here.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.